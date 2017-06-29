Meintjes keeps an eye on the future as he heads for his third Tour de France

In February, just a few days before he turned 25, Louis Meintjes was asked just how far he thought he could go in his cycling career.

"I feel like I am just starting," Meintjes told Velo News. "If you want to be the best bike rider in the world that means winning the Tour de France, and that is not so easy."

Tomorrow, Meintjes, Pretoria born, Rustenburg raised and riding for Italian outfit UAE Team Emirates, will take part in his third Tour de France with an eye on the future and his head in the present. He is being touted as a strong favourite to win the white jersey for the highest-finishing under-25 rider in what will be his last year of qualification for the category. He was second in the white jersey competition last year behind Adam Yates, the Englishman who also finished fourth overall with Meintjes eighth.

The South African has been on an upward curve since he made his Tour debut in 2015. Last year he managed to hang tough when Chris Froome and the big guns hit hard in the mountains.

"It gave me confidence, and after I had the top-10 in 2015 Vuelta, last year showed it wasn’t just luck," Meintjes told Velo News. "I put enough pressure on myself, so I don’t have to worry [about what others say]. I don’t want to say ‘top-five’ or to put a target, because you also need some luck."

Meintjes ran out of luck in the 2015 Tour, when a stomach virus hit him before the 17th stage. He was the last rider over the line on the stage, but was so badly dehydrated he was put on a drip in hospital and was ruled out of the rest of the race. He had already shown his toughness when he got back up from a crash on the 12th stage to finish fifth. A fourth and a ninth place in Tour stages, plus his third on the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine has given him a taste of what might be possible.

"Last year’s result motivates me to try and go for some more in the GC (General Classification). I hope that there will be no problems in the first week, then it will be great to have on the mountains the same feelings I had in the Dauphine," Meintjes told inthebunch.co.za.

"Coming out of the Dauphine, I feel quite good. I went on the attack on the second last stage to test the form and everything went right. The race has gone a long way in giving me the confidence for the next few weeks ahead. I think I need to race smart and to my strengths, so it will depend on the race situation if I need to be more aggressive or not. I don’t feel a better result is always strictly connected to a more aggressive attitude. An example is Tom Dumoulin. He won the Giro d’Italia by managing his energies and racing in a smart way, especially in the stages where he needed to limit his losses to the strong climbers."

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott), brother of Adam, and Emmanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) are regarded as the South African’s strongest rivals for the white jersey. Daryl Impey, who in 2013 became the first South African to wear the yellow leader’s jersey, will be working for teammate Yates against his Olympic teammate Meintjes after being included in the Orica-Scott squad as a team leader.

Team Dimension Data, the first and only African registered team to take part in the Tour, have once again built a strong squad around Mark Cavendish in the sprints, having taken a gamble on his fitness after his return from the Epstein-Barr virus that ruled him out for the first half of the season. South Africans Jaco Venter and national champion Reinardt Janse van Rensburg have been included in the squad, with the former making his debut at the Tour.