Jockey fails dope test

Michelle Payne, the first woman jockey to ride a Melbourne Cup winner, has been stood down after failing a doping test.

Payne had tested positive to Phentermine, a banned appetite suppressant. The 31-year-old shot to international fame in 2015 when she won the Melbourne Cup, Australia’s richest and most famous horse race, on Prince of Penzance.

Her remarks to local broadcaster Channel Seven after the race also went down in sporting folklore, as she spoke of her battle for respect in what she called a "chauvinist" industry.

"I want to say to everyone else, get stuffed, because women can do anything and we can beat the world," the jockey said.

Reuters