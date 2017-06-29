Bass-Robinson follows neatly in father’s footsteps

When it comes to daughters following successfully in the footsteps of famous fathers, there is evidence that the talented apple does not fall far from the tree.

For example, Ivanka, daughter of US President Donald Trump, is a businesswoman in her own right and Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is an author.

Eleven months into her first season as a trainer, Candice Bass-Robinson, the daughter of legendary trainer Mike Bass, has to be more than happy with how things have mapped out.

She has saddled more than 80 winners and her runners have earned more than R13.7m in stake money for her patrons.

However, the real cherry on top would be to win Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July. It is a race her father won three times with Trademark (2001), Dunford (2005) and dead-heater Pocket Power (2008).

Bass-Robinson has three runners in the race: Nightingale, Horizon and 2016’s runner-up, Marinaresco. The first-named — with top jockey Anthony Delpech in the saddle — could prove the pick of her trio.

Delpech partnered Nightingale, a daughter of Silvano, to victory in the Klawervlei Majorca Stakes at Kenilworth in January to give Bass-Robinson her first grade1 winner.

Pundits and punters do not know what to make of another of Silvano’s progeny, Marinaresco. The four-year-old was expected to make Legal Eagle pull out all the stops in the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and Sun Met, but was never a serious threat in either race.

Although his win in the Drill Hall Stakes suggested he was back to his best, he then beat only three home in the Gold Challenge. His jockey, Bernard Fayd’Herbe, reported that he thought there was something amiss with the horse, but the vets could not detect a problem. The gelding has questions to answer on Saturday.

Bass-Robinson’s third July hope, Horizon, has made the final line-up as Elusive Silva is lame and has been scratched. Hunkydory Investments went to R5.2m to buy the colt as a yearling and the three-year-old rates an each-way shout judging by his recent third in the Daily News 2000.

So Bass-Robinson goes into the R4.25m race with runners who could all play leading roles if they produce their best form.

While the betting market suggests that bookies feel this is unlikely to be another July winner for the Bass family, there is no doubting that Candice Bass-Robinson has made her father proud of what she has achieved in her first season.

The hectic Durban weekend kicks off on Thursday when 276 lots come under the hammer at the KwaZulu-Natal yearling sale at Sibaya Casino Resort.

New Zealander Steve Davis — a staunch supporter of the Thoroughbred Breeders Association — will be on the rostrum with fellow auctioneers Andrew Miller and Graeme Hawkins.

The majority of the top sires are represented on the sale, including Dynasty, Silvano, Captain Al and Var.

Buyers can also choose from a good number of first season stallions, including Twice Over, What A Winter, Crusade and Redoute’s Promise.

The big carrot for buyers is that graduates from this sale qualify to run in the KZN Yearling Sale Million, which is one of 12 races run on July day.

The winner’s cheque in the ninth race on Saturday’s card is R618,750, which is a huge prize considering the top price at this sale is rarely more than R1m.

Starting time for the two-day sale is noon, with lots 1-150 being offered on Thursday and lots 151-276 coming up for sale on Friday.