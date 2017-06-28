Wayde promises to get ‘ridiculous’ in rare race

Van Niekerk added: "It’s not really an official event, so I’m going to go out there and be ridiculous tomorrow, I’ve got nothing to lose. It’s the only 300m of the year.… I’ll try and give you a show.

"It’s a massive test. I’m going to have to go out there and push myself a bit to feel where I’m lying, so if I don’t make it to the finish line, I hope there’ll be someone there to pick me up!"

Bolt backed Van Niekerk, the first athlete to break 10sec for the 100m, 20sec for the 200m and 44sec for the 400m, for great things, describing the South African as desperate to get one over him.

"It’s always an experience and something I really enjoyed doing," the Jamaican said of racing the 300m.

"Wayde definitely wants to run faster than me, so he can have something to brag about!

"He’s in good shape, I see him running the 200m in 19sec, he ran a personal best over the 100m that shows he’s in good shape," Bolt said.

"After running the world record last year, I definitely think he has a chance" of beating the meet record.

"We’re really pretty cool. Wayde’s a chilled guy and he works hard. He’s a person who doesn’t complain at all, which is shocking… even when his coach kills him with a hard programme, which shows the determination and dedication that he has towards what he wants," Bolt said.

"He’s a really cool guy, very level-headed and he will be one of the best in the sport."

Van Niekerk was equally full of praise for the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, saying: "Usain Bolt is someone that I can learn from and when there’s advice needed from him now and then, I pop in to ask him how he’s doing."

AFP