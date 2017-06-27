Sport / Other Sport

McENROE’S OPINION

Serena ‘700th if on men’s tour’

27 June 2017 - 06:06 Agency Staff
Serena Williams . Picture: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN
Serena Williams . Picture: REUTERS/TONY O'BRIEN

Tennis legend John McEnroe says while he has great respect for Serena Williams as the best of her gender, the 23-time Grand Slam winner would be the 700th-ranked player in the men’s game.

On tour to promote his new book But Seriously, McEnroe said he would place Williams "like 700 in the world" on the men’s circuit.

"Best female player ever — no question. If she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story," McEnroe told National Public Radio.

The seven-time Major winner said the best thing Williams would have going for her on the men’s tour would be her mental toughness.

"On a given day … Serena could beat some players, because she is so incredibly strong mentally." Her rivals would crack under pressure.

"She could overcome some situations where players would choke because she’s been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The US Open, etc," he said.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam singles crowns and 14 doubles titles in Majors. In the ATP Tour rankings Temur Ismailov of Uzbekistan is 500th.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why the Springboks can dare to dream again
Sport
2.
Boks find renewed belief in series sweep of France
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rampaging play from Etzebeth inspired Bok victory
Sport / Rugby
4.
Women show men how Proteas win
Sport / Cricket
5.
Gunman mugs Bruce Fordyce, takes running shoes ...
Sport

Related Articles

Tearful Kvitova returns, Kerber in historic loss
Sport / Other Sport

No Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, no problem for Paris
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.