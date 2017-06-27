Serena ‘700th if on men’s tour’

Tennis legend John McEnroe says while he has great respect for Serena Williams as the best of her gender, the 23-time Grand Slam winner would be the 700th-ranked player in the men’s game.

On tour to promote his new book But Seriously, McEnroe said he would place Williams "like 700 in the world" on the men’s circuit.

"Best female player ever — no question. If she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story," McEnroe told National Public Radio.

The seven-time Major winner said the best thing Williams would have going for her on the men’s tour would be her mental toughness.

"On a given day … Serena could beat some players, because she is so incredibly strong mentally." Her rivals would crack under pressure.

"She could overcome some situations where players would choke because she’s been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, The US Open, etc," he said.

Williams has 23 Grand Slam singles crowns and 14 doubles titles in Majors. In the ATP Tour rankings Temur Ismailov of Uzbekistan is 500th.

