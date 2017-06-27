Locals gear up for Tour de France

Impey, who became the first African to wear the yellow leader’s jersey at the Tour de France in 2013, has taken on a leader’s role at Orica-Scott, the Australian team.

He was second behind Dimension Data’s Steve Cummings on the rolling hills of the seventh stage of 2016’s Tour and has been included in his fifth outing at the Grand Boucle for his versatility.

"Impey is one of the most versatile riders in our team. He can be used across a variety of stages," said Matt White, Orica-Scott team manager.

Impey has just come back from injury after crashing and breaking a collar bone in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April.

Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka have gambled on the fitness of Cavendish, who, with 30 stage wins, is just four off equalling the record of Belgium great Eddy Merckx.

He only returned to training six weeks ago after a season disrupted by contracting the Epstein-Barr virus earlier in 2017. He will be joined by Scott Thwaites, the Englishman who will also make his debut, Cummings, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Bernhard Eisel, Mark Renshaw and Serge Pauwels.

Cummings, who has won two stages at the Tour for Dimension Data, completed a rare double this weekend, winning the British championships in the road and time-trial races.

The team will be targeting specific stages.

"It’s been a difficult few months for me on the back of the illness that set me back earlier on in the season," said Cavendish. "Despite this setback and my lack of race time I’ve worked incredibly hard to ensure I could firstly recover from the illness as well as aiming to build my fitness up as much as possible in order to start the Tour.

"Had this not been the Tour de France we may have collectively taken a different approach with regards to my inclusion but I feel that I owe it to myself, the team, our sponsors and most importantly to the Tour itself given its history and everything that it stands for — as well as the emotional attachment I have for it — to give it my best and to put everything I have into trying to help the team."