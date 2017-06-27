Durban tills begin ringing as July rides into town

Around R260m, that’s how much next weekend’s Durban July will benefit the regional economy, a study by Durban Tourism predicts.

With hotels, fashion retailers, restaurants and bars in the greater Durban area expecting record turnovers, the study predicts the direct expenditure of participants and spectators will be R133.3m.

The total direct economic boost to eThekwini’s GDP is expected to be R259.8m.

"The Vodacom Durban July promotes Durban and KwaZulu-Natal as a premier event destination not only in SA, but globally as well," said Phillip Sithole, acting deputy city manager, and head of Durban Tourism. "This hallmark event increases our domestic arrivals, economic spend as well as the tourism contribution to the GDP and creates and sustains jobs for Durban citizens."

Punters wager more than R100m at totes on course and at off-course totes around SA.

The real avid punter — yet to decide which horse to back for SA’s most famous race — will have been at the Greyville track last Thursday for the final gallops by the 18 runners.

At the conclusion of the gallops, some might have been even more confused as the 7-2 favourite, Edict Of Nantes, ridden by Anton Marcus, was eased to a canter in the closing stages of the workout. Trainer Brett Crawford explained later that Marcus had been instructed to "put it in between the 600m and 300m and then to ease off in the final stages".

Bookmaker reaction was to extend the price of Crawford’s three-year-old who is now on offer at 5-1 with Highveld bookie Lance Michael.

Black Arthur — considered by some pundits to have been lucky to get an invitation from the Gold Circle panel — is now a firm 6-1 chance after clocking 22,67sec for the final 400m of his workout. It was the fastest time of the morning.

Trainer Justin Snaith, obviously disappointed that Elusive Silva is lame and misses the race, is bullish about Black Arthur’s chance. "He’s going to be right there at the finish."

Snaith said that 2016 Investec Cape Derby winner It’s My Turn was also in good shape.

"He’s had a low key prep and is very well. Piere Strydom can overcome his wide draw. Don’t leave him out."

Another horse to impress in his final workout was Duncan Howell’s Aussie import Ten Gun Salute. He clocked 47.40sec from the 800m mark to the finish and ran the final 400m in 22.86sec. Popular jockey Muzi Yeni will fly back from Mauritius to ride the gelding.

Also returning here is Gavin Lerena who is currently riding in the UK. He rides the outsider Brazuca, who sweated up prior to his gallop but notched the decent time of 22.89sec for his 400m to finish.

Champion trainer Sean Tarry — bidding to win the July for the third time — now sees his three-year-old Al Sahem quoted the outright favourite at 9-2.

The Conglomerate, freely available at 16-1 a week ago, is now down to 11-1 with some backers clearly believing Joe Ramsden’s runner can make it back-to-back wins similar to El Picha in 1999 and 2000.