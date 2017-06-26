Sport / Other Sport

GOLF

Andres Romero stuns BMW International Open field

26 June 2017 - 09:44 Agency Staff
Andres Romero plays a shot. Picture: REUTERS
Andres Romero plays a shot. Picture: REUTERS

Munich — Andres Romero, the world No 837, snatched a surprise victory at the BMW International Open on Sunday with a blistering finish, firing a final round 65 to finish a shot clear of US Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Romero, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, recorded his first win on the European Tour for a decade thanks to his seven-under par final round, sinking five birdies over the last eight holes to finish at 17-under.

"I am satisfied. After 10 years, winning on the tour again is great," said the 36-year-old Argentine, who had not won any tournament since a triumph on the US Tour in New Orleans nine years ago.

"I felt a bit funny on the 18th hole because I have not been in that position for a long time and I looked up at the leader board. I was a little nervous but I ended up doing it well."

Garcia, Briton Richard Bland and Belgium’s Thomas Detry finished in a three-way tie for second place on 16-under.

Garcia started the day as joint leader along with Bland.

Despite a bogey at the first hole on Sunday, Garcia hit a fine second shot on the third to rejoin the lead. Yet Romero birdied the eighth and ninth holes to launch his extraordinary finish of seven birdies over the last 11 holes.

Reuters

Antidoping champion Rory McIlroy backs new drug tests

The PGA Tour sticks to urine tests, but blood screening would be introduced to detect growth hormones
Sport
3 days ago

Brooks Koepka’s long road to US Open triumph

The determined US golfer claims his first Major championship
Sport
6 days ago

Johnson ready for long game at Open

World’s top golfer is the bookmakers favourite in a field containing eight South Africans
Sport
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Boks find renewed belief in series sweep of France
Sport / Rugby
2.
Why the Springboks can dare to dream again
Sport
3.
LUNCH WITH THE FT: John McEnroe on why he should ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Gunman mugs Bruce Fordyce, takes running shoes ...
Sport
5.
Why AB de Villiers should pack his kitbag
Sport

Related Articles

Antidoping champion Rory McIlroy backs new drug tests
Sport / Other Sport

Brooks Koepka’s long road to US Open triumph
Sport / Other Sport

Johnson ready for long game at Open
Sport / Other Sport

Players aim to stay fresh for US Open grind
Sport / Other Sport

Ian Poulter aims to sort out US Open spot
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.