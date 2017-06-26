Andres Romero stuns BMW International Open field

Munich — Andres Romero, the world No 837, snatched a surprise victory at the BMW International Open on Sunday with a blistering finish, firing a final round 65 to finish a shot clear of US Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Romero, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, recorded his first win on the European Tour for a decade thanks to his seven-under par final round, sinking five birdies over the last eight holes to finish at 17-under.

"I am satisfied. After 10 years, winning on the tour again is great," said the 36-year-old Argentine, who had not won any tournament since a triumph on the US Tour in New Orleans nine years ago.

"I felt a bit funny on the 18th hole because I have not been in that position for a long time and I looked up at the leader board. I was a little nervous but I ended up doing it well."

Garcia, Briton Richard Bland and Belgium’s Thomas Detry finished in a three-way tie for second place on 16-under.

Garcia started the day as joint leader along with Bland.

Despite a bogey at the first hole on Sunday, Garcia hit a fine second shot on the third to rejoin the lead. Yet Romero birdied the eighth and ninth holes to launch his extraordinary finish of seven birdies over the last 11 holes.

Reuters