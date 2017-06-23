Contenders look beyond sailing in quest for Cup

Myriad technical aspects and the constant adjustments made to the catamarans in the never-ending quest for more speed only heighten the challenge.

"Both sports are hard in their own regard, but I’ll say this sport’s a little bit harder because we have to have a lot more hands-on approach on the boat, helping build the boat — helping designers with feedback on how it’s working," Van Velthooven said. Joe Sullivan, a double sculls gold medallist in London, had spent much time on the water in his rowing career, but found himself polishing his cycling skills when he came on board for Team New Zealand.

"Rowing’s a different kind of sport, you kind of have to push yourself the whole six minutes. You’re in pain the whole time," Sullivan said.

But there is also an extra test of agility, as the crew must be able to move quickly from hull to hull during manoeuvres.

"You’ve just got to commit to running across," Van Velthooven said. "If you have a second thought, that might be the difference to staying on or falling off. You’ve just got to keep your eye on the job."

Sullivan admits the speeds reached when foiling initially gave him pause. "But since I’ve been on the boat, I’ve enjoyed it," he said. "The builders and designers have put together an amazing package."

The exotic imports on Team New Zealand have meshed with proven sailing talents to put the challengers in command in the series against defenders Oracle Team USA.

New Zealand swept the first four races, erasing a one-point deficit to take a 3-0 lead heading into the second weekend of racing on Saturday and Sunday.

Steely-eyed young helmsman Peter Burling, an America’s Cup newcomer at 26, is a seven-time world champion and Olympic sailing 49er gold medallist at Rio 2016 with Blair Tuke — serving as a cyclor and foil trimmer in this campaign.

Many other teams had Olympians, Van Velthooven said. "But our team has a lot of cross-over with sports and medals won. We all know how to go that extra mile and use our initiative to do the right thing at the right time."

