Sport / Other Sport

WIMBLEDON DREAM

Tennis dynamo Nick Kyrgios to fight the pain

Kyrgios insists he will keep his Wimbledon dream alive after crashing out from his Queen’s Club first-round clash

20 June 2017 - 06:10 Agency Staff
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PEDRO ARMESTRE
Nick Kyrgios. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PEDRO ARMESTRE

London — Nick Kyrgios insists he will play through the pain barrier to keep his Wimbledon dream alive after he was forced to retire from his Queen’s Club first-round clash against Donald Young.

Kyrgios needed lengthy treatment on his left hip after taking a tumble on Monday.

But Kyrgios, who has also been bothered by shoulder problems in recent months, is still determined to compete at Wimbledon, which gets under way on July 3.

"I’d play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad, anyway. I’m here. I don’t really have time to go home or anything. Yeah, I’ll be playing, for sure," Kyrgios said.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Real Madrid boss Perez must tackle Ronaldo crisis
Sport / Soccer
2.
Du Preez set for Bok start with Kriel on bench
Sport / Rugby
3.
Global cricketers of fortune
Sport / Cricket
4.
Lions coach Warren Gatland blasts Kiwi tactics
Sport / Rugby
5.
Long-jump star Luvo Manyonga's injury ‘mild’
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Nadal? Toughest match to imagine, says Thiem
Sport / Other Sport

Big-serving Kevin Anderson tames angry Kyrgios
Sport / Other Sport

Tennis top seed Andy Murray up and running after blip
Sport / Other Sport

Nadal doesn’t care that he’s the favourite
Sport / Other Sport

Brilliant Agassi can lift Novak
Sport / Other Sport

No Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, no problem for Paris
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.