Tennis dynamo Nick Kyrgios to fight the pain

London — Nick Kyrgios insists he will play through the pain barrier to keep his Wimbledon dream alive after he was forced to retire from his Queen’s Club first-round clash against Donald Young.

Kyrgios needed lengthy treatment on his left hip after taking a tumble on Monday.

But Kyrgios, who has also been bothered by shoulder problems in recent months, is still determined to compete at Wimbledon, which gets under way on July 3.

"I’d play Wimbledon if I was injured pretty bad, anyway. I’m here. I don’t really have time to go home or anything. Yeah, I’ll be playing, for sure," Kyrgios said.

