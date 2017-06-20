Injured long-jump star Luvo Manyonga will undergo a full scan on his return to the high-performance centre in Pretoria‚ according to his agent Lee-Roy Newton.

On Monday, Newton was confident the injury was not serious and the Olympic silver medallist remained on track for the world championships in London in August.

Manyonga landed awk-wardly on his final attempt at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Sunday.

"At this stage, I will certainly hesitate to use the word injured‚" said Newton‚ a former sprinter.

"I have spoken to him and although he is in slight pain, I am confident it is nothing serious.

"However‚ when he is back at Tuks HPC [high-performance centre] he will definitely go for a scan just to make a 100% sure. I think we will have all the answers by Wednesday."

Manyonga is the world’s best long-jumper so far in 2017, and with compatriot Ruswahl Samaai ranked No2‚ there is hope SA can win at least two medals in this event in London.