Long-jump star Luvo Manyonga's injury ‘mild’

The Olympic silver medallist remains on track for the world championships in London in August

20 June 2017 - 06:13 David Isaacson
Luvo Manyonga in the long jump final at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Luvo Manyonga in the long jump final at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES

Injured long-jump star Luvo Manyonga will undergo a full scan on his return to the high-performance centre in Pretoria‚ according to his agent Lee-Roy Newton.

On Monday, Newton was confident the injury was not serious and the Olympic silver medallist remained on track for the world championships in London in August.

Manyonga landed awk-wardly on his final attempt at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm on Sunday.

"At this stage, I will certainly hesitate to use the word injured‚" said Newton‚ a former sprinter.

"I have spoken to him and although he is in slight pain, I am confident it is nothing serious.

"However‚ when he is back at Tuks HPC [high-performance centre] he will definitely go for a scan just to make a 100% sure. I think we will have all the answers by Wednesday."

Manyonga is the world’s best long-jumper so far in 2017, and with compatriot Ruswahl Samaai ranked No2‚ there is hope SA can win at least two medals in this event in London.

Bolt will retire as the Ali of athletics, says Coe

The 100m and 200m world record holder and eight-time Olympic gold medalist will retire at this year’s athletics world championships
7 days ago

SA sprinter finishes second at Finland games

Henricho Bruintjies runs 10.06 seconds, his fastest in two years, in Tuesday night’s 100m
5 days ago

Wayde Van Niekerk clocks 19.84 in blistering 200m final

Sprinter breaks SA record as he prepares to take world champs by storm
8 days ago

