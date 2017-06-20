Brooks Koepka’s long road to US Open triumph

Erin — Brooks Koepka took an unorthodox path to reaching the goal of all professional golfers on Sunday, but the 27-year-old Floridian said he would not change a thing after claiming his first Major title.

Koepka won the US Open by four shots, closing with a five-under 67 at Erin Hills to triumph with a record-tying 16-under total, reaching the pinnacle of a professional journey that began five years ago on Europe’s secondary Challenge Tour.

The long-hitting US golfer travelled far and wide, from Kazakhstan to Kenya and mainland Europe, cramming into bed and breakfast rooms with fellow players, spending some nights sleeping in cars and learning about life and how to win.

"Going over to play the Challenge Tour was really cool, to get to travel the world at 22 and do what you do for a living is pretty neat," he told reporters with the US Open trophy by his side.