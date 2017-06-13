Daniel Berger confident for US Open after edging out Schwartzel

Memphis — Daniel Berger expressed surprise after becoming the fourth player to successfully defend his title at the St Jude Classic on Sunday.

He shot a bogey-free four-under-par 66 to emerge top of a crowded leaderboard for a one-shot victory over South African Charl Schwartzel (66) and South Korean Kim Meen-whee (67).

On a day when Phil Mickelson was tied for the lead until a triple-bogey at the 12th, Berger finished at 10-under 270 at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, joining Dave Hill, Lee Trevino and David Toms as back-to-back winners of an event that started in 1958.

"I’m one-for-one defending titles, so that’s a pretty good stat," Berger joked after securing his second PGA Tour victory at the age of 24. "I can’t believe I won again. It’s been a battle. I’m extremely proud."

Berger revealed that he had cracked his driver pre-tournament, but found a more than adequate replacement club.

"I hit it phenomenally," he said, adding that by coincidence his hotel room number had been the same as last week.

He will head with renewed confidence to the US Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on Thursday, while Schwartzel will also have a spring in his step after his near miss.