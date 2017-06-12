Greg Minnaar retains overall lead as local cyclists shine

Greg Minnaar ended in a fine third place in the UCI Downhill World Cup series in Leogang, Austria, on Sunday, holding on to the overall lead in the competition after three legs.

Minnaar, who has a record 20 World Cup wins after his convincing victory in Fort William, Scotland, last Sunday, was 2.864sec behind winner Aaron Gwin of the US and just over a second shy of his Santa Cruz Syndicate teammate, Loris Vergier of France. Minnaar now has 472 points in the seven-event series, 38 ahead of Gwin and 123 in front of Jack Moir of Australia.

Minnaar’s success was the back end to a successful day for South African cycling.

Louis Meintjes showed strong form on the eighth and final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, finishing third and leaving some of the big favourites for the Tour de France in his wake.

Meintjes, riding for Team UAE, was 27 seconds behind stage and overall race winner Jacob Fuglsang (Team Astana), a former winner of the Absa Cape Epic. Meintjes was eighth overall in the race, regarded as the traditional warm-up event ahead of the Tour de France.