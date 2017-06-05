Greg Minnaar rips it up at Fort William

"It wasn’t easy at the top of the course," said Minnaar, who rides for the Santa Cruz Syndicate team. "I knew the track was wet and there would be mud. I had to pull a tear-off [from his goggles to get rid of the mud] so I could see before the forest section. This was the toughest win here. I worked for this one."

Minnaar, a three-time world champion, is 35, but is showing that he is far from the twilight of his long career. The Pietermaritzburg man had qualified quickest for Sunday’s leg after easing down the hill in uncertain conditions on Saturday.

With new, younger teammates in the Santa Cruz squad, Minnaar is intent on showing them and the rest of the field he is not yet done. The muddy forest section caught out many riders on the day, and almost did for Minnaar.

"I made a bit of a mistake. I jumped in. I took a bit of a risky line jumping in. I kinda bumped off a rut and almost went off course, so I tried to calm it down and ride it smooth to the end.

"I wanted to avoid being stupid and get there as sweet as I could. It’s all happening for the Syndicate in 2017. The other boys had a few bad crashes today [Sunday], but they held the fort in Lourdes and today it was my turn."

Minnaar beat Australian Jack Moir by three seconds, with Aaron Gwin in third.

The World Cup series now moves to Leogang, Austria, next weekend, with Minnaar expected to challenge for top honours yet again.

"We just go from race to race. The new bike is working well, I am feeling good and let’s see how it rips."