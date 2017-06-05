Derby winner Beggy in exalted company

While both Dettori and Fallon’s blips came after years of success Beggy’s came in 2014 in Australia where he had decamped to in a move to try and light a fire under his career which had hit the buffers.

Both Fallon and Dettori — the former an introverted Irishman and the latter an exuberant

larger-than-life Italian — went off the rails not because of the extreme pressures of constantly keeping their weight in check nor of their tiny physiques trying to control highly strung thoroughbreds day in day out.

Fallon’s was due to the pressure of a court case over alleged race-fixing — which saw him exonerated — and Dettori’s for seeing his hugely successful 18-year association with Sheikh Mohammed bin al-Maktoum’s Godolphin operation come to an acrimonious end.

"Things were going bad, I was depressed and I guess [in] a moment of weakness I fell for it and I’ve only got myself to blame," Dettori told Channel Four News in 2013.

Fallon, who is now retired, came back from his 18-month ban even more determined

to succeed.

"I feel satisfaction when I win even more so now," he said in 2010. "I need it more than ever. I’ve something to prove."

For Beggy his lapse of judgment came after the move to Australia — following an unsuccessful spell in England — had not worked out either receiving a year’s suspension for both the failed test and for on two occasions giving a false explanation for it being in his system.

"I got into a bit of trouble in Australia, a bad mistake and something that I’ve put behind me," he said in the wake of his Derby victory.

Fortunately, like Fallon found succour on his return from the wilderness with the likes of Luca Cumani giving him rides and Dettori finding training powerhouse John Gosden a faithful friend, so Beggy found a new home at the Ballydoyle Stables in County Tipperary which was made famous first by late legend Vincent O’Brien and now by his namesake and equally talented but no relation Aidan O’Brien.

"Aidan had a chat with me and said: ‘Padraig, you keep working, some day we’ll repay you.’ I don’t think he meant the Derby," he said. "So I got into

Ballydoyle and worked hard. He was good to me. I owe him."

The winners have not flowed since he was given his second chance in 2015 — four to be precise — but he has won "the blue riband" of English flat racing that some more successful jockeys never succeeded in landing in as dramatic a fashion as how his career has panned out.

"I’ve come back out fighting and today I think I’ve proved that," he said.

AFP