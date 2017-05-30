‘Call me Robin Hood of Epsom,’ yells Markus Jooste from top of the Hill

London — "Just call me Robin Hood of Epsom" — that was the enthusiastic comment of leading owner Markus Jooste as he revealed his latest takeover plan. No, not a company this time; instead, a piece of land in England with a huge racing history.

After negotiations with Investec who hold the sponsorship rights to the Epsom Derby meeting (June 2-3), Markus’ Steinhoff-owned company, Poundland, has signed a 10-year deal to take over the famous Hill, which will in future be called Poundland Hill.

It is doubtful the deal took long to finalise as Markus is a great friend of Investec chief Bernard Kantor. Investec was an adviser to Steinhoff International when it bought the Poundland chain of discount stores in September 2016.

"I want as many people as possible to enjoy this wonderful meeting," Markus said recently.

As the Hill is public land, Epsom are unable to charge spectators for admission so it seems racegoers will get automatic access if they produce a receipt showing they have spent one pound at one of the stores.

Barry Williams, director of Poundland, said: "All of Britain loves the Derby and as the people’s store we are looking forward to helping make the people’s hill at Epsom one of the best ways for the family to experience the Derby at Epsom."

The move has been well received in many quarters. Philip White, the Jockey Club’s London regional director, commented: "It’s fantastic news for the event and for British racing. We’re looking to build and reinvigorate the Hill and having a partner to work alongside us represents a great opportunity.

"The Derby festival attracts such a wide range of society and that’s what makes it unique. It is known as the people’s race and the activities and all the people who go on the Hill is one of the reasons for that.

"Investec are huge sponsors of British racing and are dedicated to the Derby. We love working with them and are delighted they have introduced Poundland. We are pleased to introduce a new sponsor to racing," concluded White.

Markus will be hoping that a three-year-old he co-owns with Coolmore, Douglas Macarthur, makes the Derby field. The colt, trained by Aidan O’Brien, won the recent Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown and is now quoted at 20-1 in ante-post betting.