Tiger Woods arrested on drunk driving charges

Woods’s representatives did not respond immediately to Reuters when asked to confirm the reports.

Woods, who is sidelined from competition after having his fourth back operation in April, said last week he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire.

"I’m not looking ahead," Woods, 41, wrote on his website. "I can’t twist for another two-and-a-half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

This is not the first time Woods has made headlines away from the golf course.

His private life unravelled in late 2009 over allegations about affairs with several women, which ultimately led to the end of his marriage.

Reuters