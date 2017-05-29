Sport / Other Sport

Tiger Woods arrested on drunk driving charges

29 May 2017 - 20:33 Agency Staff
Tiger Woods. Picture: REUTERS
Palm Beach — Former world No1 golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in south Florida early on Monday on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to media reports.

Woods, who is second on the all-time list with 14 Major titles, was taken into custody at about 3am near his Jupiter Island home and released hours later on his own recognisance, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Tiger Woods's booking photo from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Woods’s representatives did not respond immediately to Reuters when asked to confirm the reports.

Woods, who is sidelined from competition after having his fourth back operation in April, said last week he felt better than he had in years and had no plans to retire.

"I’m not looking ahead," Woods, 41, wrote on his website. "I can’t twist for another two-and-a-half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals."

This is not the first time Woods has made headlines away from the golf course.

His private life unravelled in late 2009 over allegations about affairs with several women, which ultimately led to the end of his marriage.

Reuters

Tiger Woods still on hold

The injury-hit US player still has no timetable for a return to tournament golf
Sport
1 month ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: Golf’s unquestioned king will be missed at the Masters

Tiger Woods may never return, which would be a shame
Opinion
1 month ago

Tiger hopes to shake off rust for busy 2017

The 14-time Major winner has committed to a hectic tournament golf schedule
Sport
4 months ago

