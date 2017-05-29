Tearful Kvitova returns, Kerber in historic loss
Czech player downs Boserup at Roland Garros in first match after knife attack that nearly ended her career
Paris — Angelique Kerber became the first top seed to lose in the opening round at Roland Garros on Sunday as a tearful Petra Kvitova won her first match since surviving a knife attack that almost ended her career.
Kvitova downed outclassed Julia Boserup of the US 6-3 6-2, falling to her knees in celebration in the moment of victory before weeping at the net.
"I’m really glad to have made the decision to play here," said 27-year-old Kvitova, who was seriously hurt when she fought off a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.
"I won the match today but I knew I had already won," she added, referring to the initial nightmare scenario where she feared she would lose the fingers on her left playing hand.
Kvitova, the 15th seed and a semifinalist in 2012, fired nine aces and 31 winners past Boserup, making her Paris debut at the age of 25.
German world No1 Kerber, the reigning US Open champion, dropped serve six times on her way to a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova.
Before 2017, the earliest exits suffered by a top seed in Paris came in the second round — Justine Henin in 2004 and Serena Williams in 2014.
"The pressure is always there, especially in the big tournaments and the Grand Slams," said Kerber.
"Now I have to find myself again and just try to forget the clay-court season as soon as possible and then reset from the grass courts."
It was the second successive first-round exit at Roland Garros for Kerber — in 2016 she fell to unseeded Kiki Bertens before recovering to make the Wimbledon final.
It also continued a miserable spell for the 29-year-old on clay. Kerber lost her opener in Stuttgart where she was the defending champion, suffered a thigh injury in the third round in Madrid and lost first time out in Rome.
"At the end of the match, it was really tough as I knew she wouldn’t give it to me — I had to win it," said Makarova.
Kerber’s defeat makes the women’s draw even more open with Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka all not playing.
Svetlana Kuznetsova, the eighth-seeded 2009 champion, survived two time warnings to make the second round by seeing off Christina McHale of the US 7-5 6-4.
Olympic champion Monica Puig sent veteran Italian Roberta Vinci to her 10th first-round loss in 13 visits, winning 6-3 3-6 6-2. Madison Brengle of the US defeated Germany’s Julia Goerges 1-6 6-3 13-11 in a tie stretching to almost three hours. Goerges went down blazing — she hit 79 winners but 90 unforced errors.
In the men’s event, Bulgarian 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov coasted past France’s Stephane Robert 6-2 6-3 6-4 to register his first win in Paris in four years.
