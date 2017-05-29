Tearful Kvitova returns, Kerber in historic loss

"I won the match today but I knew I had already won," she added, referring to the initial nightmare scenario where she feared she would lose the fingers on her left playing hand.

Kvitova, the 15th seed and a semifinalist in 2012, fired nine aces and 31 winners past Boserup, making her Paris debut at the age of 25.

German world No1 Kerber, the reigning US Open champion, dropped serve six times on her way to a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova.

Before 2017, the earliest exits suffered by a top seed in Paris came in the second round — Justine Henin in 2004 and Serena Williams in 2014.

"The pressure is always there, especially in the big tournaments and the Grand Slams," said Kerber.

"Now I have to find myself again and just try to forget the clay-court season as soon as possible and then reset from the grass courts."