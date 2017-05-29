Sport / Other Sport

GIRO D’ITALIA

Dutchman Tom’s title

Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb claimed his maiden grand tour title when he won the Giro d’Italia after crushing his main rivals in Sunday’s final time trial

29 May 2017 - 07:04 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Milan -Dutchman Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb claimed his maiden grand tour title when he won the Giro d’Italia after crushing his main rivals in Sunday’s final time trial.

Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second overall, 31sec behind, and Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) took third place, 40sec off the pace.

"It’s really crazy, I cannot describe it with words. It was such a nerve-racking day but I did it, I had good legs," said Dumoulin.

No Dutchman had ever won the Giro, which began in 1909 and has now reached its 100th edition.

Reuters

Climbers vs Dumoulin as Giro heads to mountains

Riders face an array of punishing climbs on the final week of the Giro d’Italia
Sport
6 days ago

Nairo Quintana pedals for a double

Colombian full of confidence as he takes on tough Giro d’Italia field, before aiming for glory at the Tour de France
Sport
25 days ago

