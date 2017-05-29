Dutchman Tom’s title

Milan -Dutchman Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb claimed his maiden grand tour title when he won the Giro d’Italia after crushing his main rivals in Sunday’s final time trial.

Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished second overall, 31sec behind, and Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) took third place, 40sec off the pace.

"It’s really crazy, I cannot describe it with words. It was such a nerve-racking day but I did it, I had good legs," said Dumoulin.

No Dutchman had ever won the Giro, which began in 1909 and has now reached its 100th edition.

Reuters