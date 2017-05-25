Ian Poulter aims to sort out US Open spot

Wentworth — England’s Ian Poulter is aiming to cement his place in June’s US Open with a victory in the European PGA Championship that starts at Wentworth on Thursday.

Poulter, ranked 81st in the world, needs to get into the top 60 of the rankings by June 12 — or win this tournament — to reserve his place at Erin Hills in the season’s second Major or face heading to qualifying.

He will have other chances to qualify but his confidence is high after finishing second at the Players Championship a fortnight ago and he wants to strike while the iron is hot.

That runners-up spot at Sawgrass stopped a slump which had seen Poulter fall to 204th in the rankings and gave him hope that he can sort out his immediate future this week.

"I am hoping to win this week and then I am in," Poulter told reporters. "All good things come from winning golf tournaments so if I play well this week and win it takes care of that.