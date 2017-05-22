Zverev stuns Djokovic in Rome

But despite a clinical straight sets win over Austrian Dominic Thiem on Saturday, world No2 Djokovic produced a flawed performance on centre court that saw him curse as he struggled to find a way back into the match. Overall, Djokovic had 27 unforced errors to 14 for Zverev, who also had 16 winners to the Serb’s 11.

Zverev now has four career titles, three of which have come in 2017 while Djokovic was denied what would have been a record 31st Masters title.

"Playing against Novak, one of the best players to ever play — it was an honour being on the court with you," said Zverev, the first player born in the 1990s to win a Masters title.

"You’re an amazing player. Unfortunately this week you didn’t win ."

Zverev broke in the first game of the final on his way to the first set and carved out the crucial first break of the second set in the third game. Djokovic was handed a warning for an audible obscenity in the eighth game before he was broken again in the ninth as Zverev celebrated his first Masters title.

Despite the defeat, Djokovic will start the French Open, which gets under way next Sunday, as one of the favourites.

Djokovic confirmed US great Andre Agassi as his new coach on Sunday, but said that they did not yet have a "long-term commitment".

