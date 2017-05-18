Sport / Other Sport

ROYAL BAFOKENG BACKING

North West fit to host Cosafa Cup, says Danny Jordaan

South African Football Association president says the North West government put up a financial incentive for the event to be staged there

18 May 2017 - 06:10 Marc Strydom
Danny Jordaan. Picture: REUTERS
The North West provides the infrastructure‚ the facilities and the financial incentive to host the Cosafa Cup‚ Danny Jordaan says, explaining why the competition has returned to the province.

The South African Football Association president said the North West government put up a financial incentive for the Cosafa Cup to be staged there‚ as it will be in June and July for a second time‚ having hosted the tournament in 2015.

"Yes‚ the government supports both in [a] material sense and financial sense‚" Jordaan said.

He added that the tournament also had the backing of the Royal Bafokeng nation.

"Both the government and the Royal Bafokeng people have always welcomed the Cosafa competition."

Cup holders Bafana Bafana will get a chance to defend their title at home after winning the event in Namibia in 2016.

As in 2015‚ the host venues for the Cosafa Cup are set to be Moruleng Stadium‚ about 60km north of Rustenburg‚ and Rustenburg’s Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

Bafana Bafana have been drawn in the quarterfinals against the winners of Group A (Angola‚ Tanzania‚ Mauritius and Malawi).

TMG Digital

