Sport / Other Sport

FRENCH WILDCARD SNUB

Maria Sharapova vows to ‘rise up again’ after losing French bid

18 May 2017 - 06:09 Agency Staff
Chasing dreams: Maria Sharapova has received backing from WTA CE Steve Simon. Picture: REUTERS
Chasing dreams: Maria Sharapova has received backing from WTA CE Steve Simon. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Maria Sharapova vowed to "rise up again" on Wednesday after she was refused a wildcard for the French Open following her 15-month ban for doping.

The Russian former world No1 also earned the backing of the head of women’s tennis, a day after the French tennis federation’s announcement that it would not grant her a wildcard for the event she won in 2012 and 2014.

"If this is what it takes to rise up again, then I am in it all the way, everyday," Sharapova wrote on Twitter. "No words, games, or actions will ever stop me from reaching my own dreams. And I have many."

The five-time Grand Slam champion, 30, was banned for two years for using Meldonium, with the penalty later reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ruled she was not an intentional doper.

People ‘afraid to criticise Sharapova’

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard wants Maria Sharapova banned for life for drug cheating
Sport
8 days ago

After the ban expired on April 26 she returned to competition at the Stuttgart Open, reaching the semifinals, and progressed to the last 32 of the Madrid Open, failing to earn a qualifying spot for Roland Garros, the season’s second Grand Slam which starts later in May.

Many of Sharapova’s rivals have hit out at other tournaments giving her preferential treatment, but WTA CE Steve Simon called the actions of the French federation "groundless", in a strongly worded statement backing her.

Whilst acknowledging that wildcards were granted at a tournament’s discretion, Simon said: "What I do not agree with is the basis put forward by the French federation for their decision with respect to Sharapova."

Announcing the federation’s decision on Tuesday, its president, Bernard Giudicelli, said giving Sharapova a wildcard would make a nonsense of the tennis authorities’ ramped-up efforts against doping.

But Simon said: "She has complied with the sanction imposed by CAS. The tennis antidoping programme is a uniform effort supported by the Grand Slams, WTA, ITF and ATP. "There are no grounds for any programme member to penalise any player beyond the sanctions set forth in the final decisions resolving these matters."

Sharapova is guaranteed a qualifying spot at Wimbledon in July after winning her opening match at the Rome Masters, although she missed a chance at direct entrance into the main draw after a second-round exit on Tuesday.

Sharapova, whose ranking has plummeted to 211 leaving her reliant on wildcards, could have earned her spot at Wimbledon by reaching the semifinals in Italy but retired against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the final set with a thigh injury.

The Russian issued a statement afterwards that failed to address the French Open and said merely that she hoped her injury "is not serious".

"Nobody can deprive her of her two titles at Roland Garros, but today I can’t grant her the wildcard requested," Giudicelli said, ahead of the May 28-June 11 tournament that will also be missing its other major name — the pregnant Serena Williams.

"The titles won here, she won within the rules without owing anything to anyone. While wildcards exist for players returning from injury, there is nothing for a return from a doping ban," Giudicelli said.

"I know the media dimension of Sharapova and I’m measuring the expectations of the public and sponsors, but in all conscience it didn’t appear possible to me to go beyond the strict application of the world anti-doping code."

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Funding shock for minnow Olympic sports
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Quinton de Kock has a point to prove, says ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Quinton de Kock tops Cricket SA awards ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Buccaneers claw their way out the depths of the ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Stuart Baxter wants whole country behind Bafana
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Novak Djokovic searches for lost ‘mojo’
Sport / Other Sport

Newlywed McIlroy ready to rock Players challenge
Sport / Other Sport

Tennis ace Karolina Pliskova crashes while top seed Angelique Kerber fights back
Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic hints at a stellar coach
Sport / Other Sport

Wimbledon hikes prize money for 2017 tennis championships
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.