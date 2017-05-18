Anthony Delpech down the home straight for jockey title

With this season’s leading jockey Gavin Lerena opting for a stint in the UK, could Anthony Delpech be eyeing another championship as well as a fifth Durban July triumph in the next two months?

That is the intriguing question among our jockey ranks which have been further depleted by Callan Murray’s decision to ride in Hong Kong.

Evidence that Delpech means business in the race for the jockeys title is evident by the fact he is travelling to the Vaal on Thursday for just four rides.

One of them — B Twenty One in the third race — is for the stable he used to ride for regularly before an amicable split which presented Murray with an opening he has grabbed with both hands. But divorces between trainers and jockeys do not often last long and — with Murray in the Far East — perhaps De Kock will again call on Delpech for his powerful stable.

A son of Silvano, owned by Peter White and Jessica Slack, B Twenty One and Delpech will complete a hat-trick if successful at the Free State course on Thursday.