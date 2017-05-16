South Korean Kim Si-woo becomes the youngest ever golfer to win The Players

Miami — South Korean Kim Si-woo became the youngest winner of The Players Championship on Sunday, with SA’s Louis Oosthuizen finishing joint second.

Kim shot a final round three-under-par 69 to clinch a three-stroke victory at the TPC Stadium course in Ponte Vedra.

The 21-year-old displayed composure beyond his years to finish on 10-under 278 and follow 2011 champion KJ Choi as the second South Korean to win the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

Englishman Ian Poulter (71) was the only player to put pressure on Kim over the final holes. But he bogeyed the last after shanking his second into a bush and finished tied for second with Oosthuizen on seven-under.

World No1 Dustin Johnson carded a final round 68 to finish tied for 12th while No2 Rory McIlroy ended with a 75 to drop to equal 35th.

Kim, nearly two years younger than Adam Scott when the Australian won in 2004, is also the first player from Asia to win twice on the PGA Tour before the age of 22.

"Today was a very happy day. I didn’t expect that I could be the champion of this tournament at this young age," Kim said.

Kim clinched his first PGA Tour victory in Greensboro, North Carolina in August 2016 but had endured a wretched 2017 campaign until this week, his cause not helped by back and wrist injuries.

On a course that muzzles the long hitters and makes them think twice about taking the cover off the driver, most of the big names were nowhere to be seen on the leaderboard.

Defending champion Jason Day had a quadruple-bogey nine at the par-five 16th and a double-bogey at the par three 17th to shoot 80 and plunge to equal 60th.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia did not fare much better with a 78 and finished tied for 30th place.

