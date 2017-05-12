Fairview feature in Bass-Robinson’s sights

Whatever happens in the remaining 10 weeks of the 2016-17 campaign, Candice Bass-Robinson can be proud of her achievements in her first season as a licensed trainer.

The daughter of legendary trainer Mike Bass has saddled 70 winners and is in fourth place in the national trainers log. Her runners have earned more than R12m in stakes.

What would have delighted the Cape-based trainer was the return to winning ways of her star four-year-old, Marinaresco, who won last Sunday’s grade2 Drill Hall Stakes at Greyville. Runner-up in the 2016 July, the Silvano gelding disappointed during the Cape season.

Bass-Robinson aims to win another feature race this weekend when she sends her well-bred three-year-old, Dorset Noble, to Fairview to contest the R350,000 World Sports Betting East Cape Derby.

Bred in Australia, Dorset Noble is a son of Canford Cliffs out of a mare by Generous and so is sure to relish the Derby trip of 2,400m. He races in the colours of Marsh Shirtliff and Investec chief Bernard Kantor.

Jockey Aldo Domeyer will be expecting challenges from Greg Cheyne on Arabian Dynasty and Corne Orffer on Strathdon.

Arabian Dynasty, a R4.25 m son of Dynasty, hails from the stable of Brett Crawford and so demands the utmost respect. The three-year-old boasts consistent form in the Cape, but will be trying this distance for the first time.

Strathdon, from the Justin Snaith stable, notched a two-length win over 2,000m at Saturday’s course in April. Orffer retains the ride on the Silvano gelding. There is another raider in the form of Sabre Charge who makes the journey from Duncan Howells’ KwaZulu-Natal yard with Keagan de Melo booked for the ride. The gelding is by Golden Sword and has won twice in his home province.

Bass-Robinson has sent Time Travel as a travelling companion for Dorset Noble and the Greys Inn gelding runs in Saturday’s third race. He has cut no ice in maiden events in the Cape, but he should not be far away in this weak 1,400m event.

Work-Riders have a meeting to themselves at Turffontein on Saturday and the riders to follow will be Frans Semela, Sam Mosia and Goodman Dabamasi.

While Semela is sure to fancy his chances of winning the fifth race on Houston Rocket, Ohio and Ali Bon Dubai will have their supporters. Hopefully Goodman Dabamasi will finish in the money on Golden Gate Bridge, co-owned by this writer.

Sam Mosia rides Half A Bar for the Weiho Marwing stable in the fourth race and — as her dam won over 2,000m — the daughter of Visionaire may appreciate going a longer trip. Yes Dear and Subtle Force will make her work hard for victory.

Another good mount for Semela is Gotoluvher who takes on seven rivals in the third race.