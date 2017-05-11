Unwanted Deo Juvente takes lead in Durban July log

It does not get much more ironic than this. Deo Juvente, the horse controversially not invited for 2016’s Vodacom Durban July, is top of the log just released by Gold Circle for the big race on July 1.

Gold Circle, which runs KwaZulu-Natal racing, said the log "serves as a clear indication as to who would be in the field if the race was run tomorrow".

Trained by Geoff Wooduff, Deo Juvente was beaten favourite in the Jubilee Handicap at Turffontein prior to the 2016 July, but the horse went lame and is now back to full health. To satisfy the Gold Circle selection panel, Woodruff organised for two vets to oversee a public gallop to prove the gelding was back to full soundness.

This did not satisfy the panel who declined to invite owner Markus Jooste’s horse.

Last Saturday, Deo Juvente, under an inspired ride by Callan Murray, notched the biggest win of his career when shading Legal Eagle and Nother Russia in the R4m Premier’s Champions Challenge at Turffontein.

Now with a merit-rating of 115, Deo Juvente tops the July log ahead of Al Sahem (winner of the SA Derby), Heavenly Blue (beaten favourite in the Derby), Master Sabina (stablemate of Deo Juvente) and Orchid Island.

Last Sunday, Marinaresco, second in the 2016 July but disappointing during the Cape season, bounced back to his best when getting a photo-finish verdict over Victorious Jay in the Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes. This has resulted in trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s four-year-old being promoted to the 6-1 favourite for the July with Al Sahem (8-1), Elusive Silva (9-1) and Black Arthur (13-1) next in the betting.