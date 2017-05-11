Newlywed McIlroy ready to rock Players challenge

"It seems like everything is very settled.

"There is not really many question marks going on in my life right now," McIlroy said. "I feel like everything’s exactly where it is meant to be, and if you feel like that off the golf course, then I can only imagine that it will help you on it," he said. Yet McIlroy said there was no chance of marriage dimming his competitive spirit.

"My mentality on the golf course, I feel, will just be the same," he said. "It might help me get over tough losses a little bit easier.

"I don’t know, I’ll have to tell you when the time comes, but I’m in a great place in my life and I feel very settled and very lucky to be in this position. Now, it’s just about trying to make the most of, I guess, the fortune that I’ve had."

The 28-year-old four-time Major champion has never won at TPC Sawgrass, where the winner will take home a cheque of $1.89m, making it one of the most lucrative events on the USPGA Tour.

McIlroy said the challenging par-72 layout invariably caused him to curb his natural aggressive instincts.

"This is a golf course where I’ve had to rein in my game over the years," McIlroy said.

"I missed my first three cuts here, and then since that, I’ve had four pretty good finishes. I think my worst has been 12th in the last four years.

"I’ve definitely limited the amount of drivers I’ve hit. I’ve always felt that driving is a big advantage for me if I can drive the ball well — but it just doesn’t let me do that here."

Meanwhile, defending champion Jason Day is hoping that a return to the course where he claimed his most recent PGA event a year ago can help him end an alarming title drought.

The 29-year-old Australian said he was close to burnout in 2016 as the pressure of defending his world No1 ranking took hold.

"I could sense that being No1 and all that stuff was getting pretty hard mentally more so than physically … the expectations, and it’s very, very easy to get burnt out in a sense," Day said. "So I would love to win every week. But unfortunately, it’s very, very difficult to do."

Day believes his game over the closing holes will decide his quest to become the first back-to-back Players champion in the history of the event.

"What won me the tournament [in 2016] was I played the back nine … probably best out of everyone in the field," Day said.

AFP