People ‘afraid to criticise Sharapova’

"I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people.

"It showed me that most people have my opinion and they were just maybe scared to speak out, but privately I’ve gotten a lot of support, so I was inspired and motivated to play."

The two exchanged a frosty handshake at the end of a thrilling nearly three-hour long encounter as Bouchard registered just her second WTA Tour win since the Australian Open

in January.

"I think she’s been playing really well in her so-called comeback, if you want to call it that," Bouchard said.

Sharapova said that she

was "above" responding to Bouchard’s jibes when reaching the semifinals in her first tournament since her ban expired amid a media circus in Stuttgart last week.

And she claimed the extra attention caused by the bad blood between her and Bouchard had not affected

her performance.

"I’ve been part of this game for many years," said Sharapova. "I know what the drill is. I know the excitement. I know there’s always a lot of talk and buzz, match-ups, rivalries. It’s all part of the game."

Sharapova insisted there was no extra disappointment on her part for having lost to Bouchard despite vowing to let her tennis do the talking before the match.

And she believes she will once again rise to the top of the tennis world to add to her five Grand Slam titles.

"I’m a big competitor. What you work for is to be on the

winning end of matches."

AFP