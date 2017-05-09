What changes to expect in betting market for Durban July

Bookies countrywide have had to change the prices of about 10 horses for the 2017 Vodacom Durban July as several threw their hats in the ring for the July 1 race with eye-catching performances over the weekend.

• Marinaresco: The runner-up in 2016, but disappointing in the Cape season, is now back in favour with punters — 9-1 favourite in most places — after a narrow win in Sunday’s Independent On Saturday Drill Hall Stakes at Greyville.

• Al Sahem: Sean Tarry’s three-year-old is now the second favourite after upsetting the favourite, Heavenly Blue, in the final leg of the Triple Crown, the SA Derby.

• Nother Russia: Mike de Kock’s talented filly finished a gutsy third in the Challenge and has now shortened to 12-1.

• Deo Juvente: The horse controversially not invited to the 2016 July responded to Callan Murray’s hard driving to capture Saturday’s grade1 Challenge. He is now 18-1 with most bookies across the country.

• Pagoda: Stablemate of Deo Juvente is the same price after staying on to finish behind Al Sahem in the Derby.

• Horizon: His price was around 10-1, but despite turning in a fair effort in the Drill Hall from a wide draw, has eased out to 13-1.

• Zodiac Ruler: The stablemate of Black Arthur and tipped to win by a number of pundits on Sunday. Well beaten by Janoobi and now 33-1 in the ante-post market.

The jockey who stole the show at the weekend was 20-year-old Callan Murray who showed he is on course to win a championship in the near future when landing a grade1 treble at Turffontein.

Apparently, the mother of the Kensington-born youngster works out his earnings so she will have been busy totting up his day’s earnings on her calculator. She should be able to bank a big cheque.

Murray’s task on the Highveld will be made easier in the coming months with the news that current log leader Gavin Lerena is off to the UK for a spell with trainer Charlie Hills.

Lerena will be in action at the Vaal on Tuesday where he should go close in the fifth race on St John Gray’s three-year-old filly, Burundi Bush.

Earlier in the meeting, Paul Matchett’s filly Brave Mary should go close in the second race following her recent promising run. Her chief dangers are likely to be Kutamba and Flying Falcon.

• May marks the beginning of the 33rd year of service to Business Day by David Mollett. He joined the paper at its inception in 1985. Prior to that, Mollett was employed by the Rand Daily Mail from 1972 to the paper’s closure in 1985. He held the position of racing editor from 1974 to 1985.