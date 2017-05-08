Top paddler Hank McGregor in a class of his own

Durban — Top KwaZulu-Natal paddlers Hank McGregor and Michelle Burn lit up the opening 2017 Bay Union Surfski Series with wins in Durban on Sunday.

In mild conditions, paddlers raced a 12km loop course that took them up the coast to the Mngeni River mouth and back to the Marine Surf Lifesaving Club with a few short runs to help them on their way.

Euro Steel-Epic Kayaks’ McGregor was once again in a class of his own.

"It’s been a couple of weeks since I last raced in a ski so it was great to get back out there," he said.

"It was great racing against another top-class field as I head into my final preparations for the Moloki Ocean Challenge in Hawaii at the end of the month.

"I am training really hard and working towards racing a 56km race so it was great to see that my preparation is on track as I just finish testing my equipment and paddles."

McGregor’s form is a worrying sign for the other paddlers hoping to claim wins in the Bay Union Series, but the current World Surfski Series champion is not slowing down as he looks to other races in the series.

"Racing against a strong field week in and week out is the best preparation for me and to get a win over Matthew Bouman, who is going well at the moment, is always a good gauge on my form.