Ashleigh Buhai just hangs on for Swazi Open win

Two points secure a wire-to-wire golf victory win and lion’s share of the R100,000 purse

08 May 2017 - 06:12 Lali Stander
Peter Karmis and Ashleigh Buhai at the Investec Royal Swazi Open's trophy presentation in Mbabane, Swaziland, on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PETRI OESCHGER
Peter Karmis and Ashleigh Buhai at the Investec Royal Swazi Open's trophy presentation in Mbabane, Swaziland, on Saturday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PETRI OESCHGER

Mbabane — She was hoping to go low in the final round of the Investec Royal Swazi Open, but two points on the final day was more than good enough to earn Ashleigh Buhai a stash of cash and a seventh Sunshine Ladies Tour title.

Buhai shared the winner’s circle with men’s competition winner Peter Karmis on Saturday after she birdied the final two holes at the Royal Swazi Spa Country Club to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the 72-hole modified scoring event.

"I kind of hobbled to the finish line, but I got the job done and I’m really pleased with the result," said Buhai.

"I was swinging it very good over the first three days…. As the week wore on I got a little more tired. Today [Sunday] I was just out of sync. I just dug in and it was great to close it out with the birdie-birdie finish."

Buhai can celebrate her 28th birthday on Thursday, because she did not just bag the lion’s share of the R100,000 purse. With daily incentive prizes on offer for the top three scores, she pocketed an additional R5,000 over the four days.

