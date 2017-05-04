POSSIBLE WILDCARD
Wimbledon to make decision on Maria Sharapova in June
London — Former champion Maria Sharapova’s hopes of playing at this year’s Wimbledon championships could hinge on a June 20 meeting of tournament organisers unless the Russian hits form in forthcoming events in Rome and Madrid.
Sharapova, who returned to action last week after a 15-month ban for an antidoping violation, could still climb high enough in the WTA rankings to take her place in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament at Roehampton. Failing that, the 2004 champion would need a wildcard, either into the main draw or the qualifying event the week before.
"We have a long-standing tried-and-tested process [for awarding wildcards] in the week before qualifying and this year is no different," All England Club chairman Philip Brook said on Wednesday.
"First, we will see if Sharapova applies for a wildcard and if so, we will consider her case alongside everyone else’s. It will be a decision for the group on the day."
After reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, Sharapova’s first tournament since her ban for taking the prohibited substance Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, she rose to 262 in the world rankings.
The cut-off date to enter Wimbledon’s main draw is May 22, the day after the conclusion of the Rome tournament in which Sharapova has been handed a wildcard.
Even the Rome title would not put her high enough in the rankings to make the Wimbledon main draw, although a string of wins there and in Madrid the following week, where she also has a wildcard, could squeeze her into qualifying and potentially spare the All England Club a tough decision.
Entry to the qualifying tournament closes on June 5.
Several players including former world No1 Caroline Wozniacki and former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard, have been critical of tournament organisers handing five-times Grand Slam champion Sharapova wildcards.
Sharapova will learn on May 16 whether or not she will be awarded a wildcard for the French Open where she has twice been crowned champion.
This year’s singles champions will receive £2.2m each — a hike of £200,000 for both the men’s and women’s winner, organisers said on Wednesday.
Tournament chiefs unveiled the increased winners’ cheques among an increased total prize pot of £31.6m, up from £28.1m
in 2016.
The bigger pot benefits players throughout the draw, with first-round singles losers set to walk away from the All England Club with £35,000.
In percentage terms, it is those first-round losers who benefit the most — their £35,000 prize being almost 17% up on 2016, reflecting the club’s
commitment to the lower reaches of tennis.
Reuters
