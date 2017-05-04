Wimbledon to make decision on Maria Sharapova in June

London — Former champion Maria Sharapova’s hopes of playing at this year’s Wimbledon championships could hinge on a June 20 meeting of tournament organisers unless the Russian hits form in forthcoming events in Rome and Madrid.

Sharapova, who returned to action last week after a 15-month ban for an antidoping violation, could still climb high enough in the WTA rankings to take her place in the Wimbledon qualifying tournament at Roehampton. Failing that, the 2004 champion would need a wildcard, either into the main draw or the qualifying event the week before.

"We have a long-standing tried-and-tested process [for awarding wildcards] in the week before qualifying and this year is no different," All England Club chairman Philip Brook said on Wednesday.

"First, we will see if Sharapova applies for a wildcard and if so, we will consider her case alongside everyone else’s. It will be a decision for the group on the day."

After reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart last week, Sharapova’s first tournament since her ban for taking the prohibited substance Meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, she rose to 262 in the world rankings.