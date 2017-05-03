Wimbledon hikes prize money for 2017 tennis championships

London — This year’s Wimbledon singles tennis champions will receive £2.2m each — a hike of £200,000 for both the men’s and women’s winner, organisers said on Wednesday.

Tournament heads unveiled the increased winners’ cheques among a larger total prize pot of £31.6m, up from £28.1m last year.

The bigger pot benefits players throughout the draw, with first round singles losers set to walk away from the All England Club with £35,000.

In percentage terms, first round losers benefit the most — their prize being almost 17% higher than last year, reflecting the club’s commitment to the lower reaches of tennis.

"We are proud of the important leadership role that Wimbledon plays locally, nationally, and internationally, and are committed to continuing to invest to secure the future of The Championships, and of our sport, for the years to come," club chairman Philip Brook said.

The winners’ cheques for the men’s and women’s singles has doubled since 2011.

Brook said the club had "taken into account" exchange rates, but that the "Brexit effect" had not been instrumental in their calculations.

"Exchange rates go up and go down over time," he said. "In my time with the club I think all four grand slam tournaments have led on prize money, and now the US dollar is particularly strong." The pound has fallen 14% against the dollar since Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last June.

The US Open has yet to announce its 2017 prize money while this month’s French Open recently announced that total prize money had risen 12% from last year’s levels to €36m. Both the men’s and women’s singles winners at Roland Garros will receive a cheque for €2.1m.

The grass-court grand slam tournament takes place on the fringes of southwest London from July 3-16: the latest start for the tournament since 1895.

Organisers said work to install a roof on Court One — the second-biggest showcourt after Centre Court — was on schedule and would be completed in time for the 2019 championships.

