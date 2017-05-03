England’s Mark Selby joins elite in retaining world title

Sheffield — England’s Mark Selby successfully defended his world snooker championship title on Monday, beating four-time champion John Higgins 18 frames to 15 in a thrilling contest.

The 33-year-old had trailed 10-4 at one stage but just as he did against Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2014 he fought back to win, becoming only the fourth player in 40 years to retain the title.

"I can’t believe it, I am still pinching myself now," Selby told the BBC. "From 10-4 to get to 10-7 yesterday, I was over the moon as I had nothing left. He outplayed me yesterday. Today I came back fresh and was a lot better.

"When I was 10-4 down I was missing everything and had nothing left. I said ‘pull something together’. If you lose, you want to at least go down fighting," he said.

Selby showed grit in the final session when, leading 16-14 and ahead in the frame, he was judged to have fouled.

Higgins went on to win it to close the gap to 16-15. Selby shrugged off what could have been a setback to rattle in a break of 131 in the next frame.

Higgins briefly had the upper hand in the next frame but all it needed was one error by him for Selby to seal victory.

AFP