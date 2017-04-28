Lewis Hamilton determined to avoid ‘screw-up’

Sochi — Lewis Hamilton will arrive in Sochi ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix determined not to lose any more ground in his battle with Sebastian Vettel in this year’s title race.

The three-time world champion knows that even the smallest of errors, by driver or team, can decide the outcome after revealing he suffered from a minor issue in Bahrain that may have cost him pole.

The Briton said his Mercedes car had a slight problem with the engagement of its Drag Reduction System (DRS) during the decisive session and this may have handed teammate Valtteri Bottas his maiden pole position.

"It’s painful," said Hamilton, talking about his realisation that just a fraction of a second may have been so costly in that race.

"I lost two tenths from Turn 10 to 11 when the DRS didn’t engage in qualifying and I lost half a tenth out of the last corner. So, I should easily have been on pole."

Hamilton’s pain was moderated by the knowledge that four-time champion Vettel was faster in the race in his Ferrari.

"I lost position at the start, solely my fault," added Hamilton. "Then you’ve got the time lost in the pit-lane and you practice and practice and practice and practice and practice — and you only have 20 opportunities this year.

"So when you screw up, man, it’s painful. There’s no other way of saying it."

Hamilton’s DRS failed to engage on the back straight in Bahrain and, he hopes, he can avoid a similar weekend of frustration at the Sochi Autodrome.

History suggests he should start the race as favourite as Mercedes won all three of the previous contests in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

AFP