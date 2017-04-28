Sport / Other Sport

RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX

Lewis Hamilton determined to avoid ‘screw-up’

28 April 2017 - 08:20 Agency Staff
Lewis Hamilton when he led the F1 drivers championship after his win in Hungary in 2016. Picture: DAIMLER
Lewis Hamilton when he led the F1 drivers championship after his win in Hungary in 2016. Picture: DAIMLER

Sochi — Lewis Hamilton will arrive in Sochi ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix determined not to lose any more ground in his battle with Sebastian Vettel in this year’s title race.

The three-time world champion knows that even the smallest of errors, by driver or team, can decide the outcome after revealing he suffered from a minor issue in Bahrain that may have cost him pole.

The Briton said his Mercedes car had a slight problem with the engagement of its Drag Reduction System (DRS) during the decisive session and this may have handed teammate Valtteri Bottas his maiden pole position.

"It’s painful," said Hamilton, talking about his realisation that just a fraction of a second may have been so costly in that race.

"I lost two tenths from Turn 10 to 11 when the DRS didn’t engage in qualifying and I lost half a tenth out of the last corner. So, I should easily have been on pole."

Hamilton’s pain was moderated by the knowledge that four-time champion Vettel was faster in the race in his Ferrari.

"I lost position at the start, solely my fault," added Hamilton. "Then you’ve got the time lost in the pit-lane and you practice and practice and practice and practice and practice — and you only have 20 opportunities this year.

"So when you screw up, man, it’s painful. There’s no other way of saying it."

Hamilton’s DRS failed to engage on the back straight in Bahrain and, he hopes, he can avoid a similar weekend of frustration at the Sochi Autodrome.

History suggests he should start the race as favourite as Mercedes won all three of the previous contests in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

AFP

Exciting racing season shifts into high gear

This season’s Formula One is arguably one of the most intriguing in recent years
Life
8 days ago

Sebastian Vettel’s victories may force Mercedes rethink

Formula One world champions Mercedes looks to Lewis Hamilton to lead the charge against Ferrari’s champion
Sport
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
International rugby returns to Soweto and ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Andy Murray’s Barcelona hopes rise
Sport / Other Sport
3.
New minister to focus on sport transformation
Sport
4.
Buccaneers claw their way out the depths of the ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Caster aims for gold to lift SA to best Olympics ...
Sport

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton wants real battle with rival Sebastian Vettel
Sport / Other Sport

Chase for titles appears exciting this season
Life / Motoring

Hamilton grabs first win as rivals squabble
Sport / Other Sport

Ferrari’s Vettel tips Mercedes for victory in China
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.