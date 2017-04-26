Sharapova’s rags-to-riches journey resumes in Stuttgart

Siberia-born Sharapova first picked up a racquet at the age of four in Sochi, where her Belarus-born parents had settled after escaping the deadly 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

Spotted by former great Martina Navratilova, she was encouraged to move to Nick Bollettieri’s Florida academy, the proving ground of Andre Agassi and Monica Seles.

Father Yuri and the seven-year-old Maria left for the US in 1994 with just $700 to their names. Yuri took odd jobs such as dishwashing to finance his daughter’s dreams although visa restrictions meant mother Yelena was back in Russia, remaining separated from her daughter for two years.

When Sharapova was nine, the IMG group spotted her talent and funded the $35,000 fees required for the Bollettieri school. She made her professional debut at 14 in 2001 and by 2003, had reached the world top 50. She won her first tour titles in Japan and Quebec.

Then in 2004, her Wimbledon triumph over Williams made her an overnight star. A year later, she became the first Russian woman to be ranked No1 in the world while, in 2006, she won her second Major at the US Open.

But in 2007 and 2008, she began her long, on-off battle with shoulder trouble. She still had time to win the 2008 Australian Open before a second shoulder injury kept her off tour for the second half of the season, including missing the US Open and Beijing Olympics.

A 10-month absence from the sport resulted in her slipping to 126th in the rankings, but she was back in 2012, capturing the French Open to become the 10th woman to complete a career Grand Slam and adding Olympic silver to her CV that year.

Her 2014 French Open title was another high after a dispiriting injury low. More injury troubles followed before the announcement of her positive test for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, where she fell in the quarterfinals to Williams.

She has endured her most testing rivalry with Williams — on and off the court. They famously exchanged personal insults over their love lives when Sharapova began a two-year romance with Bulgarian player Grigor Dimitrov, a rumoured previous suitor of the American. Sharapova had previously been engaged to former basketball star Sasha Vujacic.

She may have been unlucky in love, but Sharapova hit the jackpot in her commercial affairs. She made almost $30m in 2015, according to Forbes, with $23m of that coming from endorsements and once signed a contract extension with Nike worth a reported $70m.

"Beauty sells. I have to realise that’s a part of why people want me. I’m not going to make myself ugly," she said.

She owns luxury homes — one in Florida, one in California — and is making a lucrative career as an entrepreneur.

In 2012, she launched her own line of sweets, "Sugarpova", and during her suspension, signed up for a Harvard Business School course.

She insists that retirement was never an option despite her absence, meaning her world ranking has disappeared, leaving her at the mercy of needing wildcards into tournaments.

Those free passes have irked many of her contemporaries already suspicious of the Russian’s aloofness. But an unconcerned Sharapova says: "I know I am respected."

AFP