Serena Williams hits back over Nastase’s remarks

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers," Williams wrote on her Instagram account.

"I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward."

Nastase has been provisionally banned from all ITF events after his verbal abuse of British players in his role as Romanian Fed Cup captain.

British captain Anne Keothavong, who said she was made to feel "uncomfortable" by comments made by Nastase at the official prematch dinner, said the subsequent abuse during play had been unacceptable.

"We don’t expect abusive language to be used…. What he said directed to both Johanna [Konta] and myself is … language that is not appropriate for anyone to speak to any other human," she said.

Reuters