Do not bother looking out for Two Oceans winner Lungile Gongqa at the 2017 Comrades Marathon in June.

"No‚" Nedbank Running Club team manager Nick Bester said on Monday when asked whether Gongqa would tackle the 88km classic‚ which will be run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 4.

"He’ll go back to the marathon — Two Oceans was his first ultramarathon‚" he said.

That only adds to Gongqa’s feat on Saturday‚ when he became the first South African since 2013‚ the first Capetonian since 1973 and the first Khayelitshan to win the 56km race.

"He might try a fast‚ flat marathon overseas or he’ll be back for the Cape Town Marathon [on September 17]‚" Bester said.

Gongqa recorded a personal best for 42km when he clocked 2hr 11min 59sec at the 2015 Cape Town Marathon.

He finished 12th in the Mumbai Marathon in January‚ second in the Cape Peninsula Half-Marathon in February‚ and he won the Western Province and Milkwood half-marathons in March.

Saturday’s win earned Gongqa R250,000‚ which would have ballooned by R1m had he broken the record set by Thompson Magawana, who won in 1988 in 3:03:44.

Gongqa’s 3:09:43 was almost six minutes off that pace‚ but Bester said he would not be fazed by not making as much money as he might have.