Don’t bother looking out for Two Oceans winner Lungile Gongqa at this year’s Comrades.

"No‚" Nedbank Running Club team manager‚ Nick Bester‚ said on Monday when asked whether Gongqa would take on the challenge of the 88-kilometre classic‚ which will be run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg on June 4.

"He’ll go back to the marathon — Two Oceans was his first ultra-marathon‚" Bester said.

That only adds to Gongqa’s feat on Saturday‚ when he became the first South African since 2013‚ the first Capetonian since 1973 and the first Khayelitshan yet to win the 56km Two Oceans.