What’s possible for Bolt is possible for me, says Wayde van Niekerk

The award-winning athlete looks to self-belief to break Michael Johnson’s 400m world record

12 April 2017 - 05:39 AM Agency Staff
Wayde van Niekerk

London — Training with Jamaican athletics legend Usain Bolt gave Wayde van Niekerk the self-belief he could break Michael Johnson’s 400m world record, he told The Times on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old South African duly delivered in perhaps the performance of 2016’s athletics at the Olympics in Rio, posting a time of 43.03 in the final to smash Johnson’s 17-year-old mark of 43.18.

Van Niekerk conceded with Bolt due to bow out after the World Athletics Championships in London in August he is not the man to replace him as the poster boy or showman of the sport.

"A lot of people say: ‘Wayde, you need to be more of an entertainer’," said the athlete coached by 74-year-old grandmother Anna Botha.

"I am not that type, but I see qualities I share with Usain Bolt, and that brings a form of comfort even if it won’t sell T-shirts."

However, he acknowledges the role the 30-year-old sprinter played in instilling the belief in him he could threaten Johnson’s world record and once he had done that, to take it under the 43sec mark.

"I got to realise we are all human beings and that what’s possible for him [Bolt] is possible for me," said Van Niekerk, referring to the three weeks he spent training with Bolt in 2016.

"His environment is no different to ours. That was a massive confidence-booster.

"A window opened. Why not achieve what they can? When the clock stopped at 43.03, I had no choice but to think of going under 43.

"To dream of 43.02 would make no sense."

Van Niekerk, though, is hoping he can emulate Johnson’s feat at the 1995 World Championships in Gothenburg and achieve the 200m/400m double in London.

However, he has to hope the International Association of Athletics Federations agrees to his request at their council meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in London to amend the schedule.

"I am a 100, 200 and 400 athlete, so will dream for every record there is," said Van Niekerk, who revealed he took his mind off a painful hamstring prior to the 400m final by watching his beloved Liverpool beat Arsenal in the Premier League.

"What sort of athlete would I be if I didn’t?" added Van Niekerk.

AFP

Wayde keen to put on a show at SA champs

World 400m record holder and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk insists he will take part in the South African championships in Potchefstroom and not ...
Sport
12 days ago

Wayde van Niekerk named an ambassador for Discovery Vitality

The world record holder in the men’s 400m says the health of South Africans‚ especially the country’s children‚ is very close to his heart
Sport
13 days ago

