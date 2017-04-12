US and Canada and Mexico make joint Cup bid

Fifa has also voted to expand the World Cup to 48 teams for the 2026 edition, requiring more facilities to handle the increase to 80 games, while also opening the door to joint bids. Fifa had been against joint bids since the only time such an approach was tried in 2002, when South Korea and Japan held the event, but the organisation’s president Gianni Infantino has been vocal in his support for the idea.

The US, with its many modern stadiums, mainly used by the National Football League (NFL), has the capacity to host an expanded tournament alone but Infantino’s opening to multi-national hosting provided a handy political solution for US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati.

Gulati, who is also a Fifa council member and played a key role in helping Infantino win the presidency of Fifa in February 2016, is a wily operator and by bringing Mexico and Canada into his bid has eliminated the process from potential rivals.

Mexico has hosted twice before, in 1970 and 1986, but had made noises about a solo bid and Canadian Soccer Federation president Victor Montagliani, who is also a Fifa vice-president and president of regional confederation Concacaf, has long talked of his country eventually hosting a World Cup.

A split within the Concacaf region could have encouraged other bidders, but although Canada and Mexico will only get 10 games each, they will share in the glory and their support helps the North American bid look so formidable at this stage.

Some in Fifa may be reluctant to let Mexico have a third World Cup when so many countries have yet to enjoy the tournament even once.

But Fifa’s financial troubles mean the revenue potential of a North American tournament will be attractive to Infantino and the leadership. And so far what Infantino has wanted, he has received.

Reuters