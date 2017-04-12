Huge Two Oceans prize ‘a distraction’

One million rand: the annual incentive offered to the elite men and women running the Two Oceans Marathon on Easter Saturday. This prize is for the woman or man who breaks record times that are decades old in their races. But the prize has yet to be won since being announced in 2014.

The money‚ fronted by headline sponsor Old Mutual‚ has become a source of conflict among both competitors and coaches. Initially used as a source of motivation to bring IAAF-level runners to SA‚ the money is now a distraction and the cause of some runners’ poor times at Two Oceans, according to some coaches.

"We tell our runners not to go for the record — and to be honest, they don’t want the risk. You could throw your win away by going out too hard and end up with nothing left near the finish‚" Nedbank Running Club manager Nick Bester said.

South African Thompson Magawana set the record in 1988 with a time of 3hr 3min 44sec — a record that has never really been contested. The closest a runner has come to breaking Magawana’s time was Zimbabwean Marko Mambo, who ran a 3:05:39 in 2005.

Frith van der Merwe set the women’s record of 3:30:36 in 1989, shattering Monica Drögemöller’s record by 13:53.

The records of Van der Merwe and Magawana are untouchable for a couple of reasons, according to Norrie Williamson‚ Old Mutual’s virtual coach for the Two Oceans.

He pointed to SA’s limited international competition during the 1980s as the reason for the lower times.

"Isolation is the only reason the record is there. If you look at the Comrades record‚ it hasn’t been broken in years because of the same thing.

"The best runners can make a great deal of money overseas. Back in the ’80s, the only incentives were based on beating each other‚" Williamson said.

Coaches and athletes have a different complaint: a route change that took place shortly after the records were set. Prior to the change, Two Oceans began in Claremont, leading runners uphill in the first several kilometres. With about 5km to go, the course would be mostly downhill‚ allowing runners to sprint to the finish. Today’s course is the reverse, with a downhill to start and undulating hills in the last 5km.

"If they want to make it fair‚ the best time on this current course must count as the record‚" Bester said.

"You can’t just take some time from the previous course and apply it to what we use now‚ it doesn’t make any sense."

The Two Oceans Marathon has in the past considered complaints about the route change, but stuck with the new layout, citing the increased number of runners and the need for greater course safety.

Two Oceans Marathon GM Carol Vosloo believes the record can still be broken despite the more challenging course.