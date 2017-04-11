Quality mares and weanlings go under the hammer

Owners and breeders will be diarising May 14 as an important date as Summerhill Stud, one of the best-known breeding operations in the country, will be auctioning 106 mares and 80 weanlings following the decision to reduce its numbers.

Champion breeder Mick Goss — as well known in the bloodstock industry as Jose Mourinho is in football — recently broke the news that his Summerhill Stud would hold a stock sale "to tidy up the numbers, which is long overdue in a difficult operating environment".

The stud’s business manager, Ferdi Heinen, commented: "Clearly, this is a rare opportunity to acquire the stock of a farm that has been at the head of the national breeding scene for much of the first two decades of the new century.

"There has not been a sale of this depth and quality in 20 years when two Durban July heroines, Devon Air and Tecla Bluff, as well as the dams of Jet Master, Royal Chalice, Promisefrommyheart and Covenant were sold at Summerhill."

Of the 106 mares who will come under the hammer at the stud’s School Of Excellence, 40 are black type winners, performers or stakes producers and 74 are siblings to stakes horses.

While the weanling market is not as buoyant as in the UK or Australia, the chance to acquire one of the 80 well-bred weanlings will be a temptation for those wanting to speculate in the bloodstock market.

Goss has never been a man to throw in the towel, so he has been quick to dispel any rumours that Summerhill is shutting up shop.

"We are going nowhere other than tidying up the numbers, which is long overdue in a difficult operating environment, and making space for the things we set our sights on some years ago and which will hopefully be a long-lasting part of Summerhill’s legacy to the industry," Goss said on the stud’s website.

For a few years now, Summerhill and Klawervlei Stud have been the dominant breeders in the country, yet it is the Mooi River stud that can boast 10 championships.

"It’s fair to say our customers have been smiling since we opened our gates in 1979. You’d have to say our horses have earned their stripes."

In recent weeks, horses bred at Summerhill have enjoyed plenty of success, with Champagne Haze winning the grade2 Senor Santa Stakes for trainer Gary Alexander and the Mike de Kock inmate, Belle Rose, capturing the Oaks Trial.

National Emblem is a horse who did Summerhill proud and one of his sons, Ben Shea, could notch up the second win of his career when he contests Tuesday’s sixth race at the Vaal.

The three-year-old races in the colours of Bidvest chief Brian Joffe, who has owned a number of top performers.

Ben Shea is trained by Geoff Woodruff, who landed a treble at Turffontein last Saturday.