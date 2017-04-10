Kenyan runners make it a family affair in Paris

Paris — Paul Lonyangata won the 41st Paris marathon on Sunday with his wife, Purity Rionoripo, tying up the women’s race to make it a memorable day for the Kenyan couple in the French capital.

Lonyangata recorded his biggest career win in 2hr 6min 10sec despite losing valuable time when doubling back after missing the penultimate water station. His compatriot, pre-race favourite Stephen Chebogut, came in second at 2:6:56sec, with Solomon Yego completing the all-Kenyan podium in third at 2:7:13sec.

"I feel good now as my aim was to come here to win," said Lonyangata, who was going one better after taking second in the Paris half-marathon in March.

Rionoripo made it a red-letter day for the couple, the 23-year-old setting a record time of 2:20:50 to smash her personal best by almost four minutes.

The couple’s success put a smile back on the face of Kenyan athletics 48 hours after the news of Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong’s failed dope test. She was the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the marathon when she triumphed in Rio 2016.

The 32-year-old, who is also the reigning London Marathon champion, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in a test by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) in her native Kenya.