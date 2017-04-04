Masters golf by the numbers

Key numbers for the 81st Masters that begins on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club: 250,000: The number of people who visit the Augusta, Georgia, area each year for the Masters and related events.

$1,366: Average resale price for a ticket to the final round of the 2017 Masters, cheapest of the four rounds.

$1,566: Average resale price for a ticket to the first round of the 2017 Masters, the most expensive of the four rounds.

620: Percentage increase in live telecast hours for the Masters from 1956 (2.5 hours) to 2016 (18 hours).

$250: Cost of producing each green jacket.

1: Months it takes to make a green jacket.

1949: First year a Masters champion was presented a green jacket.

$682,000: Price of 1934 and 1936 Masters winner Horton Smith’s green jacket sold at auction in 2013.

$12,998: 2016 auction sale price for a vintage Augusta National member’s green jacket.

90: The percentage of the world’s golf carts that are manufactured in the US state of Georgia.

61: Number of magnolia trees dating to the 1850s along Magnolia Lane, the main car entrance that runs 301m from Washington Road to the Augusta National clubhouse.

300: Estimated number of members at Augusta National Golf Club.

3: Known women members at Augusta National: Condoleezza Rice, Darla Moore and Ginni Rometty.

$4,000: Reported annual membership dues at the Augusta National Club.

$30,000: Reported initiation fee at Augusta National.

$161.9bn: Reported estimated net worth of Augusta National’s two richest members, Bill Gates ($86.5bn) and Warren Buffett ($75.4bn).

$35m: Estimated Masters 2016 ticket sales revenue.

$1.50: Cost of egg-salad or pimento-cheese sandwich at concession stands, the cheapest sandwiches.

$3: Cost of grilled chicken wrap or chicken sandwich, the cost-list sandwich at concession stands.

$5: Import beer price at concession stands. Domestic brews are $1 less with bottled water $2.

$2: Georgia peach ice cream sandwich, with Georgia pecan caramel popcorn costing $1.50.

1952: The year Ben Hogan began the tradition of defending champion’s picking the menu for a gala dinner of winners.

12.4-million: Estimated number of viewers watching Sunday Masters coverage on US telecaster CBS.

4: Minutes of commercials allowed per hour of Masters television coverage.

$25m: Cost of international Masters broadcast rights.

AFP