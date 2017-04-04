Le Clos, Van De Burgh steal show

Another national gala and once again Chad Le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh stole the show.

Competing in Durban on the opening night of the SA championships, the duo bagged the only two A-qualifying standards for the world championships in Budapest later this year.

Van der Burgh achieved his in the 100m breaststroke semifinals, while Le Clos did his in the 100m freestyle in the opening leg of the 4x100m freestyle relay. The veteran duo, who relocated to Cape Town at the beginning of the year to become stablemates, have six Olympic medals between them; they were not expected to struggle.

Le Clos, who clocked 48.64 seconds for his new Western Cape outfit in the relay, said he was happy since leaving Pinetown.

"I’m in a really good environment with new coaches," said Le Clos, who split from long-time coach Graham Hill after the Rio Games last year to join Italian Andrea Di Nino. "I’m a different person to how I’ve been the past few years ," he said.