Federer not keen to have feet on clay before Paris

04 April 2017 - 07:24 AM Agency Staff
Comeback hero Roger Federer celebrates his victory over Rafael Nadal at the Miami Open on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROB FOLDY
Miami — Miami Open winner Roger Federer said on Sunday he would probably skip the coming European clay court season except for the French Open.

Federer, 35, wants to give his body a chance to recover over the next two months before the next three Grand Slams.

"I want to stay healthy because when I’m healthy and feeling good I can produce tennis like this," the 18-time Grand Slam champion said after defeating Rafa Nadal.

"I’m not 24 any more so things have to change in a big way and I probably won’t play any clay court events except the French," he said.

"I need a rest, my body needs healing. I need time to prepare."

There are four big ATP clay events before the French Open starts in May — in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Barcelona and Rome.

Federer, who missed the second half of 2016 recovering from knee surgery, has made a rousing return to the court in 2017, winning three of the four tournaments he has contested, including the Australian Open.

Though no pushover on clay, it is not his best surface.

Of his Grand Slam titles, 10 have come on hardcourt (five Australian Opens and five US Opens), seven on grass at Wimbledon and just one on clay, the 2009 French Open.

Federer said he was confident he could continue to produce top tennis as long as his body co-operated.

"When I’m healthy and I’m feeling good, I can produce tennis like this. If I’m not feeling this good there’s no chance I would be in the final competing with Rafa," he said.

"That’s why this break coming into clay court season and focusing everything on the French, the grass and then the hardcourts is going to be the key to me."

Reuters

