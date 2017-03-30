MIAMI OPEN
Roger Federer in, Zverev dumps Wawrinka
Roger Federer survived a stern test from Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals on Tuesday, while top-seeded Swiss compatriot Stan Wawrinka was eliminated on his birthday.
Federer clinched the 7-6(5) 7-6(4) victory on his third match point, shortly after Wawrinka fell 4-6 6-2 6-1 to 16th-seeded
German Alexander Zverev.
Bautista Agut played the match of his life, hitting the ball deep with relentless precision in an effort to keep Federer pinned to the baseline, giving the 18-times Grand Slam champion everything he could handle. But Federer’s class proved the difference in the tiebreaks as he improved to 6-0 and advanced to a showdown against Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych.
Wawrinka lost to Federer in the Indian Wells final nine days ago and was denied a chance of setting up a rematch in Miami.
A day after saving three match points against John Isner, the 19-year-old Zverev dominated the final two sets against Wawrinka, breaking twice in the second and three times in the third to earn a quarterfinal encounter with Nick Kyrgios.
"One bad game to start the second set and then it was tough for me," Wawrinka told reporters. "I completely went down physically and mentally and also my tennis was completely out. I had no more gas."
Zverev played more aggressively after dropping the first set and the German prospect improved to 2-0 against Wawrinka. "I had to be aggressive. I felt like he was the one controlling all the points all the time, so I had to change that. It worked out well," Zverev said.
The last-eight match against the 12th seeded Australian brings the pair together for the second time in two weeks, after Kyrgios won their previous encounter in Indian Wells.
Big-serving Kyrgios looked ominous as he warmed up for the match by not dropping serve in a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Belgian eighth seed David Goffin.
All the top seeds had competitive matches on Tuesday, with Japanese second-seed Kei Nishikori taken to three sets before ousting Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3 4-6 6-3.
Fifth seed Rafa Nadal won in straight sets, but had to work hard to beat Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-6(4). Next up for Nadal is Jack Sock from the US, while Nishikori meets Italian Fabio Fognini.
Czech second-seed Karolina Pliskova will face Caroline Wozniacki in the semifinals after the pair triumphed at Key Biscayne.
Pliskova ended the hopes of Croat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni with a 6-3 6-4 win while Wozniacki made sure there would be no all-Czech semi by dispatching Lucie Safarova 6-4 6-3.
Lucic-Baroni has been enjoying a late career upturn in fortunes and in January reached the semifinals of the Australian Open — 18 years after her previous appearance in the last four of a Slam, in 1999 at Wimbledon. In Miami she put out fifth-seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the previous round but the confident and in-form Pliskova proved to be a test too far.
Reuters and AFP
